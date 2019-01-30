Nadarajah Raviraj murder: petition challenging acquittal verdict to be heard in April

The Court of Appeal has ordered to take up the petition, challenging the verdict of Colombo High Court to acquit the defendants of the MP Nadarajah Raviraj murder case, on April 04.

The wife of the parliamentarian Shashikala Raviraja had filed the relevant appeal.

The petition was heard before the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of Justices Deepali Wijesundara and Achala Wengappuli today (30).

When the second respondent of the petition former Lieutenant Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy Prasad Hettiarachchi was presented before the court, he has sought for a two-month period to get an attorney to represent him, as he is currently in remanded custody.

Accordingly, the judge-bench ordered to take up the petition again on the 4th of April.

The revision petition filed by Shashikala Raviraj states the Colombo High Court had conducted a jury trial for the murder case of MP Nadarajah Raviraj when the Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and this decision is unlawful.

Hence, the petitioner seeks the Appeals Court to void the acquittal verdict issued by a jury and conviction of the defendants.