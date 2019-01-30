One person stabbed during clash between two groups in Dematagoda

January 30, 2019   12:28 pm

One person was wounded and hospitalised after being stabbed by a sharp object during a clash involving two groups in the Kalipullawatta area in Dematagoda.

Police said that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A fight had broken out between two groups in Kalipullawatta at around 8.00 p.m. last night (29) while residents of the area had also reportedly intervened in the clash.

During the incident, one person had been stabbed with a sharp object and he has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with injuries.

Police suspect that a personal dispute escalating out of control had led to the clash and subsequent stabbing.

Police said that so far two suspects have been arrested over the incident and that Dematagoda Police is conducting further investigations.

