Opposition set committees to decide on forming an alliance

-

The Opposition has appointed several committees to discuss on contesting at the provincial council elections as an alliance, stated UPFA MP Keheliya Rambukwella.

This decision has been arrived at a meeting headed by the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, held at his official residence in Wijerama with the attendance of all parties supporting the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The MP said that at the meeting, several committees were appointed to arrive at decisions on forming an alliance to contest at the provincial council elections.

Although the Opposition is seated in the parliament as two parties, they are together in an alliance, he further said.