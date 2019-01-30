Navymen assaulted in Kinniya incident still in hospital - Navy

-

According to the Media Spokesperson of the Sri Lanka Navy, the Navy personnel who were attacked during the tense situation which occurred in Kinniya yesterday (29) are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

A tense situation occurred between residents of Kinniya and the navy personnel, who were on the raid to apprehend illegal sand miners.

A group of Navy personnel, acting on a tip-off received by them, had arrived near the Savaru Bridge in Kinniya this morning (29) to arrest a group of people involved in illegal sand mining.

The suspects had fled the scene upon the arrival of the Navy officials, while two of the racketeers had jumped into the water and went missing in an attempt to flee from the officers.

This resulted in a tense situation between the residents of the area and the Navy personnel.

The body of one of the racketeers who jumped into the river was discovered last night, while the Navy and the Police are continuing search missions for the other two persons.