Former govt. investing in low-yields led to debt rise - Champika

January 30, 2019   02:43 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The debt loans that the government has to pay back are three times the amount in comparison to the debt loans of the year 2010, says the Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The situation was caused by the former government’s investments on the low-yielding projects, the minister added.

A discussion on the developmental activities in Weligama area in Matara was headed by Minister Ranawaka.

The minister made these comments during the discussion that took place at the auditorium of Weligama Urban Council last evening (29).

Minister Ranawaka had also declared open and officially handed over the newly-built seafood stalls on the coastline of Weligama Sea to the fish traders yesterday.

