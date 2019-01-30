SLTB bus driver critically injured in assault

-

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus driver has been critically injured in an assault by metal rods near the main Wellawaya Main Bus Station.

The assault had been carried out last evening (29), against an SLTB bus driver operating on the Badulla-Buttala route.

It has been revealed to the police that two employees of a private bus service had carried out the attack.

Reportedly, the relevant bus driver had been on his way to the Bus Depot when the perpetrators had forcefully opened the doors of the bus and assaulted him.

The critically injured bus driver had been admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital before being transferred to the Monaragala General Hospital for further treatment.

However, the suspects who had carried out the assault had also been admitted to the Wellawaya Hospital stating that the SLTB bus driver had attacked them as well.

Wellawaya Police stated that the suspects will be presented before Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.