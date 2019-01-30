Disciplinary action against principals improperly collecting funds from students

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has given instructions to take strict disciplinary actions against school principals, who improperly accumulate money from students in addition to facility fees and service charges.

The national schools are to obtain permission from the Provincial Secretary of Education to collect facility fees and service charges from the students.

However, information has been received that certain principals of several national schools are accumulating money at their discretion by violating the circulars.

The Education Minister has instructed the officials to submit a report following an investigation into such principals.

The officials have also been instructed to inform the public on the emergency hotline (1988) to submit complaints regarding principals charging money from students unlawfully.