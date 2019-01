New director boards appointed to several institutes including CEB

-

New boards of directors for the institutes affiliated to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Business Development have been appointed by the subject Minister Ravi Karunanayake this morning (30).

Accordingly, new appointments were made for the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board, Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council, Lanka Electricity Company (LECO), Lanka Coal Company and Lanka Transformers Limited (LTL) Holdings.

The newly appointed boards of directors are as follows:

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB)

Chairman – Rakitha Jayawardena

Vice Chairman – Rajiv Selvaraj

Working Director – K.K. Tissa Jinadasa

Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board

Chairman – Deepal Sumanthree Gunaratne

Board Members – Raveendra Rathnasekara, Sampath Chandrasena, Chandana Perera, Vidanage Sanjeewa Dickwella, Mohamed Hisham Jamaldeen

Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority

Chairman – Thuvan Mohamed Ramazan Bangsa Jaya

Board Members – J.D.P.K. Senaratne, Ambapali Sikurajapathi, Upul Priyantha Fernando, Gunaratne Wanninayake, Chinthaka Udayashantha

Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council

Chairman – Saminda Jayasekara

Board Members – Prof Lal G. Chandrasena, Dr Lohitha Samarawickrama, Tharaka Wickramatunga

Lanka Electricity Company (LECO)

Chairman – S. Tissa Nanayakkara

Vice Chairman – Nivran Joseph Weerakoon

Lanka Coal Company

Chairman- Uditha Kalana Devasurendra

Board Members Suresh Edirisinghe

Lanka Transformers Limited (LTL) Holdings

Chairman- Sudath Jayasundara

Board Members – Prasanna Bandara