Customs officers at Colombo Harbour refrain from work

Customs officers attached to the Colombo Harbour have decided to refrain from work in protest over the alleged decision to appoint a retired navy officer as the new Director General of Sri Lanka Customs.

Ad Derana reporter said that all customs officers at the Colombo Harbour excluding those in the Export Division are currently engaged in trade union action and are refraining from carrying out duties.

The trade union action has been launched in protest over reports that retired Rear Admiral Shemal Fernando is tipped to be appointed as the new Director General of Customs.

The Customs trade Union Alliance says that according government laws and regulations the position of Director General can only be held by a Special Grade Officer from the State Administration Service of Sri Lanka Customs.

The association also said that they continue to engage in trade union action starting from today (30) until the decision is reversed.