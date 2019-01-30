Instead of resigning, just hold the election  Mahinda

-

The leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that what the Chairman of the Elections Commission should do now is not resign from his post, but hold the Provincial Council Elections under the previous election system.

He mentioned this to the media, attending a function held to open a private restaurant in the Negombo area, yesterday (29).

According to him, Mahinda Deshapriya, the Elections Commission Chairman, declaring that he would resign from the post is useless; instead, what he should be doing is holding the election as the Elections Commission chairman.

The elections can definitely be held under the old election method and if anyone objects to this, the matter can be taken up to the courts, Rajapaksa further said.