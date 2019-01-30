Arjuna Mahendran speaks to foreign media on money laundering

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, who is wanted in connection with an investigation into the Bond Scam, has expressed his opinion to a South African business news website on money laundering.

Arjuna Mahendran has been issued open arrest warrants by the Sri Lankan government and is currently absconding arrest.

Despite the several arrest warrants and a red notice by the International Police (Interpol), Mahendran had evidently commented to the South African news website ‘Business Live’ on the 27th of January.

According to the article, Mahendran currently advises several family offices in Singapore and the Middle East.

On the web article, tilted ‘Deutsche Bank secures commitment for additional investment from Qatar’, Mahendran has offered his opinion on a Qatari investment in a German Bank and money laundering.

Arjuna Mahendran is charged with criminal breach of trust for allegedly providing confidential information of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to Perpetual Treasuries Limited, a primary dealer connected to his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius.