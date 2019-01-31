Vice President of Seychelles on official visit to Sri Lanka

-

Vice President of Seychelles Vincent Meriton is scheduled to arrived in the country today on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka.

The highlight of this visit is the handing over of two NOS wave rider inshore patrol crafts which are donations from the President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena to the Seychelles coast guard following his state visit in Seychelles last October.

The two crafts will be used for maritime surveillance, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

The handing over ceremony which will take place on Friday 1st February, will be in the presence of President Sirisena.

Vice President Meriton is accompanied by Designated Minister, Mrs. Macsuzy Mondon, Director General of the Seychelles Coast Guard, Colonel Simon Dine, Special Advisor for the Seychelles Police Force, Ms. Sheryl Vengadasamy and High Commissioner Conrad Mederic from the High Commission of Seychelles in Sri Lanka.