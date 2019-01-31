Possibility of strong winds over the island

-

The Department of Meteorology says there is a possibility of wind speed strengthening over the island (up to 50kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60kmph).

Several spells of light showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

SEA AREAS:

There is a possibility of wind speed strengthening over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60kmph), according to the Met. Department.

Light showers can be expected in the Eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankasanturai and Trincomalee can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.