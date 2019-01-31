Iranian woman arrested with Kush at BIA

A foreign woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for smuggling in 400g of ‘Kush’ cannabis.

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to the BIA had seized the haul early this morning (31).

The arrestee is, reportedly, an Iranian woman aged 24 years, who had arrived in the country from Doha, Qatar.

The haul had been concealed in a false bottom of the suspect’s travelling bag.

The PNB officers are conducting further investigations into the incident.