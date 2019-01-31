Iranian woman arrested with Kush at BIA

Iranian woman arrested with Kush at BIA

January 31, 2019   09:22 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A foreign woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for smuggling in 400g of ‘Kush’ cannabis.

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to the BIA had seized the haul early this morning (31).

The arrestee is, reportedly, an Iranian woman aged 24 years, who had arrived in the country from Doha, Qatar.

The haul had been concealed in a false bottom of the suspect’s travelling bag.

The PNB officers are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories