A fire has erupted in a polythene-manufacturing factory in Ja-Ela, Ekala at around 6.00 a.m. this morning (31), Ada Derana reporter said.

The equipment and products of the factory have been damaged in the incident while no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, however, an electric leakage is suspected to have caused the fire, the police said.

Gampaha fire brigade has doused the fire.