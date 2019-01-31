Police dog helps bust large-scale drug dealers in Dambulla

Two large-scale drug racketeers have been arrested by the Dambulla Police last night (30).

It was reported the suspects were engaged in trading drugs in Galewela, Dambulla and Kekirawa areas via eZ-cash.

Several packets of heroin, containing nearly 10g in total, were taken into custody while secretly hidden inside a car belonging to the suspects.

The assistance of ‘Molly’, a police dog of Dambulla Police K-9 unit, has also been rendered to uncover the haul, the police said.

The suspects, who are residents of Dewahuwa area in Galewela, had been carrying out this eZ-cash drug dealing for a long period of time.

The police said they intend to produce the suspects before the Dambulla Magistrate’s Court and obtain a detention order for further interrogation.

The suspects, who are charged with many criminal activities in the Kandy area, had been absconding the police and the court as of late.

The crimes prevention unit of Dambulla Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.