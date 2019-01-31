H.G. Sumanasinghe appointed Acting DG of Customs

-

The Additional Secretary of the Finance Ministry, H. G. Sumanasinghe, has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Sri Lanka Customs, stated Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, the officers of the Customs are currently engaged n trade union action objecting the alleged decision to appoint a retired Navy officer as the new Director General of Sri Lanka Customs.

The Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA) has also decided to support the trade union action by launching a token protest before the Ministry of Finance, today (31).