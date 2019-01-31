Prison Sergeant caught smuggling heroin into Welikada Prison

-

A Prison Sergeant has been arrested for attempting to smuggle 20 grams of heroin into the Welikada Prison.

The heroin haul was found when the Prison Sergeant was searched by Welikada prisons officers at the main entrance who grew suspicious of latter’s behavior.

The Prison Sergeant has been handed over to Borella Police for further investigations.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the locker used by the Prison Sergeant within the Welikada Prison was also searched while around Rs 85,000 in cash and two mobile phones were found inside it.

Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Athukorale, speaking on this incident, said that necessary disciplinary action will be taken against officers engaged in such malpractices regardless of their post or position.