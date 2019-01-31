Police continue search for missing four-year-old

Police continue search for missing four-year-old

January 31, 2019   03:33 pm

-

A four-year-old girl from Neelabemma village in Salliyawewa, which borders Wilpattu National Park, has gone missing since last morning (30), according to the Saliyawewa Police.

She had, reportedly, been at her grandparents’ place last morning. The two grandparents had heard the child’s scream while preparing a water pump to channel water from Kala Oya for their cultivations. However, they were unable to find the girl.

Upon receiving information on the incident, nearly 60 civil security officers and the officers of Saliyawewa Police had subsequently carried out an all-night search operation along with the assistance of residents of the area, to no avail.

The search operation would be continued today (31) as well, said Saliyawewa Police.

The missing girl has been identified as a four-year-old named W.G. Thenuri Thisara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories