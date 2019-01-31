Appeals Court judge rescues herself from hearing petition against Ranils MP seat

Appeals Court judge rescues herself from hearing petition against Ranils MP seat

January 31, 2019   05:32 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Justice Deepali Wijesundera rescues herself from the panel of judges considering the petition seeking Quo Warranto preventing Ranil Wickremesinghe from being a Member of Parliament.

The petition, filed by Sharmila Gonawala, the Co-President of ‘Women for Justice’, was taken up before Court of Appeal judge bench consisting of Justices Arjuna Obeysekara and Deepali Wijesundera today (31).

Justice Deepali Wijesundera, the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, citing personal reasons, rescued herself from the judge bench considering the relevant petition.

Accordingly, the judge declared that case will be taken up again tomorrow (01), before another panel of judges, to determine the date on which the petition will be taken into consideration.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories