Justice Deepali Wijesundera rescues herself from the panel of judges considering the petition seeking Quo Warranto preventing Ranil Wickremesinghe from being a Member of Parliament.

The petition, filed by Sharmila Gonawala, the Co-President of ‘Women for Justice’, was taken up before Court of Appeal judge bench consisting of Justices Arjuna Obeysekara and Deepali Wijesundera today (31).

Justice Deepali Wijesundera, the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, citing personal reasons, rescued herself from the judge bench considering the relevant petition.

Accordingly, the judge declared that case will be taken up again tomorrow (01), before another panel of judges, to determine the date on which the petition will be taken into consideration.