I will not accept the Unitary State concept - Wigneswaran

Former Chief Minister of Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran states that he does not accept the concept of a Unitary State.

He mentioned this commenting to the media near the Colombo Complex.

Wigneswaran says that the Unitary State concept is not a solution for the issue of the North and that Unitary State only means ‘Sinhala Administration’.

Further commenting, he said that various statements are being made to trick the public.

The word ‘Orumiththanadu’ in Tamil means ‘a unified country’ and not a ‘unitary state’, he pointed out.