President says new government will be formed in 2019

Everyone who loves the country should gather to make Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) a strong public force to defeat the drives against the country, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President stated this addressing the event held to declare open the new SLFP Colombo District office this evening (31).

Under the programme initiated to reorganize the SLFP, establishing new district offices for the party across the country is currently underway. The newly opened SLFP Colombo District office is located on Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha in Colombo 10.

Addressing the event, President Sirisena further said 2019 is a year of elections as well as the year in which a new government would be formed for the country.

President emphasized the responsibility of preparing the SLFP, a populist and patriotic party, for this journey and called for the commitment of every citizen in this regard.