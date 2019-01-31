President says new government will be formed in 2019

President says new government will be formed in 2019

January 31, 2019   10:53 pm

-

Everyone who loves the country should gather to make Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) a strong public force to defeat the drives against the country, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President stated this addressing the event held to declare open the new SLFP Colombo District office this evening (31).

Under the programme initiated to reorganize the SLFP, establishing new district offices for the party across the country is currently underway. The newly opened SLFP Colombo District office is located on Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha in Colombo 10.

Addressing the event, President Sirisena further said 2019 is a year of elections as well as the year in which a new government would be formed for the country.

President emphasized the responsibility of preparing the SLFP, a populist and patriotic party, for this journey and called for the commitment of every citizen in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories