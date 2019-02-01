Power supply restored to areas affected by outage

Power supply restored to areas affected by outage

February 1, 2019   10:51 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The power outage caused due to the breakdown of Grid Substation of the Kelanitissa Power Station has been restored.

Spokesperson of Ceylon Electricity Board Sulakshana Jayawardena stated that the functions of the substation have also been restored.

The interruption was caused by two sparking power transmission lines which carry 132 kW from Kelanitissa to Kolonnawa grid substations.

Accordingly, a power failure had occurred at the substations in Kelaniya, Sapugaskanda, Biyagama, Kolonnawa, Athurugiriya, Kosgama, Embilipitiya and Kiribathkumbura.

The power supply was restored at around 8.45 p.m. last night (31) and the reparations of the Kelanitissa grid substation are currently underway, the CEB spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories