Power supply restored to areas affected by outage

The power outage caused due to the breakdown of Grid Substation of the Kelanitissa Power Station has been restored.

Spokesperson of Ceylon Electricity Board Sulakshana Jayawardena stated that the functions of the substation have also been restored.

The interruption was caused by two sparking power transmission lines which carry 132 kW from Kelanitissa to Kolonnawa grid substations.

Accordingly, a power failure had occurred at the substations in Kelaniya, Sapugaskanda, Biyagama, Kolonnawa, Athurugiriya, Kosgama, Embilipitiya and Kiribathkumbura.

The power supply was restored at around 8.45 p.m. last night (31) and the reparations of the Kelanitissa grid substation are currently underway, the CEB spokesperson added.