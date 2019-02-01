Attempts to deceive the North and destabilise the South - President

-

During the past four years, certain attempts to lead on the North and destabilize the South had been carried out, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President stated this addressing a religious event held at Jayawardanarama Purana Maha Viharaya in Horana last evening (31).

Addressing the event, President Sirisena said he believes that every citizen accepts the fact that as a free and independent country, Sri Lanka does not need foreign influences.

However, if anyone uses the forces of foreign influences, it is completely undesirable for the country’s sovereignty and existence, President Sirisena added.

Reportedly, Anunayake Theros of Malwathu and Asgiri chapters and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa were also present at this event.