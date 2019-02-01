Attempts to deceive the North and destabilise the South - President

Attempts to deceive the North and destabilise the South - President

February 1, 2019   12:24 pm

-

During the past four years, certain attempts to lead on the North and destabilize the South had been carried out, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President stated this addressing a religious event held at Jayawardanarama Purana Maha Viharaya in Horana last evening (31).

Addressing the event, President Sirisena said he believes that every citizen accepts the fact that as a free and independent country, Sri Lanka does not need foreign influences.

However, if anyone uses the forces of foreign influences, it is completely undesirable for the country’s sovereignty and existence, President Sirisena added.

Reportedly, Anunayake Theros of Malwathu and Asgiri chapters and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa were also present at this event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories