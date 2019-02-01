Van carrying doctors crashes into power pole; one injured

-

A doctor was injured and hospitalised following an accident involving a van, in which several doctors were traveling from Colombo to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital to perform a surgery.

Police said that the van which had been traveling at high speed had veered off the road and crashed into an electricity pole on the roadside at Sindhiweli on the Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa main road.

The driver of the van falling asleep on the wheel had reportedly resulted in the accident.

The injured doctor has been admitted to the Eravu Hospital while police are conducting further investigations.