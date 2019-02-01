House Leader submits proposal that UNP has formed National Govt

-

Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella today submitted a proposal for Parliament approval to increase the number of ministerial portfolios, stating that the United National Party (UNP) has formed a national government.

The proposal states that whereas the UNP which obtained the highest number of seats in Parliament has formed a National Government, Parliament determines in terms of Article 46(4) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka that the number of Ministers in the Cabinet of Ministers shall not exceed 48 and the number of Ministers who are not Cabinet Ministers and the number of Deputy Ministers shall not exceed 45.

Leader of the House and Minister of Public Enterprise Lakshman Kiriella has handed over the proposal to the Secretary-General of Parliament in order to take steps to present it for Parliament’s approval.