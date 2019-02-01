HRCSL records statements on assault on prison inmates

February 1, 2019   02:41 pm

Statements regarding the violent assault on the inmates of Angunakolapelessa have been recorded from several parties, says the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

Accordingly, the commission has recorded statements from the Commissioner General of Prisons, Superintendent of Angunakolapelessa prison, prison officers, prison inmates and many other individuals.

The medical reports of the inmates, who came under the said assault, will also be examined, the commission said.

Reportedly, a group of officials of the Human Rights Commission has conducted an inspection at the location.

