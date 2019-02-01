-

MP Duminda Dissanayake’s proposal nominating President Maithripala Sirisena as the party’s next presidential candidate was approved at the SLFP’s reorganising convention in Anuradhapura.

The reorganising convention of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s Anuradhapura Bala Mandala was held today (1) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The proposal brought forth by UPFA Parliamentarian Duminda Dissanayake during the convention was unanimously approved by the Anuradhapura Bala Mandala members.