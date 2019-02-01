Two murder suspects arrested while fleeing in Weeawila

February 1, 2019   03:16 pm

Two suspects, in connection with murdering a man by assaulting with a sharp weapon, have been arrested in Weerawila area.

Weerawila Police made the arrest while the suspects had been fleeing in a three-wheeler last night (31).

The police said the suspects are relatives of the deceased and residents of Bendigama area in Weeraketiya.

Based on the information uncovered through preliminary interrogations, the police have managed to seize a knife and an iron rod suspected to have been used for the murder.

An individual, who had been travelling on a motorcycle in Bengidama, Weeraketiya, was assaulted with a sharp weapon and murdered by the suspects last afternoon (31).

A dispute between the two parties has supposedly led to the murder, according to the police.

