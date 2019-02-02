Rainy condition expected to enhance from tomorrow

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the rainy condition over the island is expected to enhance to some extent from tomorrow (February 03).

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Central provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the department said.

Sea Area:

Several spells of showers can be expected in the Eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.