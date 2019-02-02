CCD arrests 6 suspects with heroin worth over Rs 5 million

February 2, 2019   11:43 am

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested six suspects with over 400 grams of heroin worth over Rs 5 million in Colombo and suburbs.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the investigations carried out regarding the 5 suspects who were arrested on January 01 at Puliyankulama on the A-9 Road along with a firearm, 18 bullets and 3 grenades.

The five suspects were detained and interrogated by police while based on the information uncovered from them, the other 6 suspects were arrested by the CCD yesterday (Feb. 1) for providing protection as wells as aiding and abetting those suspects.

The suspects were arrested in Mirigama and Veyangoda areas while 402 grams 120 milligrams of heroin and 14 mobile phones found in their possession was also taken into custody.

The arrested suspects are aged 28, 32, 46, 26, 35 and are residents of Mirigama, Rajagiriya, Vavuniya, Puliyankulama and Veyangoda.

The suspects are to be further interrogated under detention orders while the CCD is conducting further investigations.

 

