National Day name changed, but not the meaning - Kabir
February 2, 2019 01:48 pm
Minister Kabir Hashim says that no matter what name is used to celebrate the Sri Lanka’s independence, there is no change to its meaning.
The UNP Chairman said that they as the United National Party (UNP) will be celebrating the National Day.
He stated that no matter what name may be used to identify the celebration of Independence Day, the meaning remains the same and that certain people are making various statements while holding on to one piece.