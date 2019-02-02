Two arrested with over 11kg of gold in a boat

February 2, 2019   02:39 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested two individuals with 11.6 kg of gold at Kudawa in Kalpitiya.

The Navy Spokesman said that a boat used by the suspects to smuggle the gold into the country via the sea route was also taken into custody.

The two Sri Lankan nationals were transporting the gold using a dinghy boat when they were intercepted by naval troops attached to the North Western Naval Command on patrol in the sea area off Kudawa this morning (2).

The arrested suspects aged 33, 29 and are resident of Kudawa, Kalpitiya.

The suspects, the gold haul and the boat have been handed over to the Customs Office in Colombo for onward action.

Sri Lanka Navy says that over 62 kilograms of gold were seized while being smuggled into the country within the last year.

