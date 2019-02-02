Customs trade union action causes Rs 2b losses to govt per day

-

The work-to-rule trade union action launched by Sri Lanka Customs officers continues for the fourth day today (2).

The trade unions engaged in the union action say that this has resulted in the loss of around Rs 2 billion on a daily basis for the government.

The work-to-rule campaign was launched by the Customs Trade Union Alliance on Wednesday (Jan. 30) in protest over the decision to transfer the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs P.S.M. Charles and the appointing of a retired navy officer to the position.

Meanwhile a discussion held between the representatives of the trade unions and the Finance Minister yesterday (1) had failed to reach a mutual agreement on the matter.

The operations at the Customs Headquarters have come to a standstill during the past four days owing to the trade union action while Customs Clearance operations have been limited.

Accordingly while the clearance of normal goods has been completely halted only the clearance of potatoes, onions and medicinal drugs is currently still continuing, the trade unions point out.