Import levy on potatoes and maize increased

The import levy on potatoes has been increased by Rs 30 per kilogram while the levy on importaed maize has been increased by Rs 10 per kilogram, said Minister of Agriculture P. Harrison.

The hike in import levies were imposed with effect from yesterday (February 1).

On the recommendation of the President and with the consent of the Agriculture Minister, the levy on a kilogram of imported potatoes has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 50.

The levy on imported potatoes has been increased with the intention of safeguarding the local farmers as the potato crops from Jaffna and other districts will be entering the market soon.