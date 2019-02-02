Jaffna Uni. students to observe Black Day on Independence Day

-

Students of the University of Jaffna have decided to observe a ‘Black Day’ on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day in protest over several issues faces by the Tamil people in the country.

The ‘Black Day’ is being observed over issues such the failure to release Tamil political prisoners who are still languishing in jail and missing persons during the war.

The protest will be held at the Jaffna University on February 04, coinciding with Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebrations.

Issuing a statement yesterday (1), former Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran stated that his newly-formed political party Tamil Makkal Koottani (Tamil People’s Front) will support the agitation.

He stated that although the country gained independence from the British in 1984, the Tamil people have gained no benefit from it and that the only things to happen from is the Tamils being oppressed by the Sinhala-majority Parliament.

Meanwhile former MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam of the Tamil National Progressive Front (TNPF) also said that they will be supporting the protest.