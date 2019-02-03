Maldivians arrested for recording BIA using drone cameras

Maldivians arrested for recording BIA using drone cameras

February 3, 2019   10:18 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Four Maldivian nationals have been arrested over video recording the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), situated within a high-security area, using a camera drone.

According to the Police, there were three males and one female among the arrested suspects.

The suspects have been arrested in Damminnagahawatta area in Katana at around 8 pm last night (02).

The arrestees id=s slated to be presented before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, today (03).

Katana police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories