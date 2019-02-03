Maldivians arrested for recording BIA using drone cameras

Four Maldivian nationals have been arrested over video recording the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), situated within a high-security area, using a camera drone.

According to the Police, there were three males and one female among the arrested suspects.

The suspects have been arrested in Damminnagahawatta area in Katana at around 8 pm last night (02).

The arrestees id=s slated to be presented before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, today (03).

Katana police are conducting further investigations on the matter.