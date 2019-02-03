Maldivian President arrives in Sri Lanka
February 3, 2019 12:08 pm
Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, to attend the 71st National Day celebrations tomorrow (04).
The Maldivian President along with a delegation from the country arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this afternoon on a special aircraft belonging to the Maldivian government.
The Delegation will be leaving the country on the 05th of February after attending National Day celebrations.