Maldivian President arrives in Sri Lanka

February 3, 2019   12:08 pm

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, to attend the 71st National Day celebrations tomorrow (04).

The Maldivian President along with a delegation from the country arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this afternoon on a special aircraft belonging to the Maldivian government.

The Delegation will be leaving the country on the 05th of February after attending National Day celebrations.

