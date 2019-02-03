Mother confesses to murder of missing 4-year-old in Saliyawewa

Following the mother’s confession on the disappearance of the four-year-old girl in Saliyawewa, several teams of Navy and Police divers have commenced search operations in the Kala Oya in search of the child’s body.

A four-year-old girl from Neelabemma village in Salliyawewa, which borders Wilpattu National Park, was reported missing since 30th January.

Police along with other security forces carried out search operations surrounding areas and within the Wilpattu National Park for 04 consecutive days. The residents of the area complained that they have a suspicion that the family of the missing girl must have done something to her.

The investigation was subsequently assigned under the OIC of the Karwalagaswewa Police Station, on the 02nd of February.

However, further investigations led to a confession by the mother that she had murdered her daughter and the discarded the body into the Kala Oya waters.

Accordingly, search operations have commenced in search of the murdered four-year-old’s body.