A female has been hospitalized following a shooting incident in Kotayakumbura area in Pindeniya, stated the Police.

Reportedly, a person who arrived on a motorcycle had shot at a woman inside a house and fled the scene.

The injured person is a 64-year-old woman from Kotayakumbura area, according to the police.

The gunman has been identified and Pindeniya police have commenced further investigations to arrest the suspect.