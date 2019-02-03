Sayurala leaves for Pakistan to take part in AMAN 2019

-

Sri Lanka Naval Ship ‘Sayurala’ left for Pakistan from the Colombo harbor today (02nd February) to take part in the Naval Exercise AMAN 2019, the biennial exercise hosted by the Pakistan Navy, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

A customary farewell was given to the departing ship, in compliance with naval traditions. Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle were also present on this occasion. They expressed best wishes to the Commanding Officer of the ship, Captain (CDO) Isira Kasiwatta and its crew members.

The complement of the ship is 170 including 28 officers and 142 sailors. The ship is scheduled to reach Pakistan on 06th February.

The multilateral naval exercise AMAN 2019 is scheduled to be held in Karachi, Pakistan from 08th to 13th February. The purpose of the exercise is to promote cooperation and interoperability between the regional and extra-regional navies. Further, the concept of exercise is designed to provide a common forum for information sharing, mutual understanding and identifying areas of common interests. Apart from that it will also develop and practice response tactics, techniques and procedures against asymmetric and traditional threats during sea phase of the exercise. This premier exercise promotes a greater level of military cooperation and understanding amongst navies and enhances the security and surveillance of our maritime zone.

Navies of 44 countries including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Nigeria, Philippine, Qatar, and Russia with a large number of ships and aircraft will be participating in the Exercise AMAN 2019.