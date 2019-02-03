Customs DG was removed to protect a businessman - Mahinda

February 3, 2019   05:44 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

According to Mahinda Rajapaksa, the removal of the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs was a measure taken by the government to protect a businessman.

The Opposition Leader points out that state officials cannot be unfairly transferred based on the whims of ministers.

He mentioned this to the media following an event held at the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya.

Rajapaksa further said that forming a national government is a joke.

