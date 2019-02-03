Train carrying petrol derails in Kotagala

Train carrying petrol derails in Kotagala

February 3, 2019   07:34 pm

-

A train transporting fuel from Nawalapitiya to Nanu Oya has derailed at the Kotagala Railway Station at around 5.45, this evening (03).

Reportedly the train had been transporting petrol to the Kotagala fuel storage facility of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). A tank carrying 26,630 of petrol had gotten into this accident.

However, no injuries or damages have been reported from the incident. As no damage has been caused to the tank carrying fuel, no wastage of fuel had occurred.

When inquired from the Nawalapitiya Railway Station, it was told that a team from Kandy maintenance center should arrive to get the tank back on the track.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories