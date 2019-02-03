Train carrying petrol derails in Kotagala

-

A train transporting fuel from Nawalapitiya to Nanu Oya has derailed at the Kotagala Railway Station at around 5.45, this evening (03).

Reportedly the train had been transporting petrol to the Kotagala fuel storage facility of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). A tank carrying 26,630 of petrol had gotten into this accident.

However, no injuries or damages have been reported from the incident. As no damage has been caused to the tank carrying fuel, no wastage of fuel had occurred.

When inquired from the Nawalapitiya Railway Station, it was told that a team from Kandy maintenance center should arrive to get the tank back on the track.