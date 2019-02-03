President offers condolences to family of late Sgt. Weerakumara

President offers condolences to family of late Sgt. Weerakumara

February 3, 2019   09:44 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his condolence over to the wife, the mother and other family members of Sergeant S.S. Weerakumara who sacrificed his life during the mission of United Nations Peacekeeping forces in Mali.
 
The President visited the house of Sgt S.S. Weerkumara at Polpithigama area and met his family members today (03).
 
The two bodies of the soldiers, who were killed in Mali, are scheduled to be brought back to the island tomorrow and the President looked into this matter.

Member of Parliament T.B. Ekanayake, Shantha Bandara and others were present during this visit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories