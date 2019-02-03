President offers condolences to family of late Sgt. Weerakumara

-

President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his condolence over to the wife, the mother and other family members of Sergeant S.S. Weerakumara who sacrificed his life during the mission of United Nations Peacekeeping forces in Mali.



The President visited the house of Sgt S.S. Weerkumara at Polpithigama area and met his family members today (03).



The two bodies of the soldiers, who were killed in Mali, are scheduled to be brought back to the island tomorrow and the President looked into this matter.

Member of Parliament T.B. Ekanayake, Shantha Bandara and others were present during this visit.