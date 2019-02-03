Two including manager of financial company arrested with heroin

February 3, 2019   11:23 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two persons have been arrested at Rideepana area in Badulla on Kalmunai-Badulla road for transporting heroin, stated the Uva Divisional Narcotics Unit.

The suspects have been arrested while they were traveling on a motorcycle on the Kalmunai-Badulla road.

The raid carried out, based on a tip-off received by the Deputy Police OIC Jagath Palihakkara, had led to the discovery of 9g 925mg of heroin on the suspects. It is estimated that the worth of the haul of heroin to be nearly Rs 450,000, stated the Police.

Police stated that it was notable that the heroin was contained in special packaging.

The 34 and 35 year old suspects are residents of Kalmunai area; during investigations, one of the suspects has been identified to be a manager of a financial company under a private company in Kalmunai.

The Uva Divisional Narcotics Unit is conducting further investigations on the matter.

