Customs trade union action enters 6th day

-

The work-to-rule trade union action launched by the officers of the Sri Lanka Customs has entered its 6th day.

According to the Treasurer of the Customs Officers’ Association Geethanjana Madapatha, customs clearance activities have dropped by 90 percent due to the trade union action.

Demanding the reinstatement of the transferred Director General of Customs, this trade union action of the Sri Lanka Customs commenced from the 30th January.

Madapatha says that they are planning to take stricter trade union action if their demands aren’t met with a positive response.

Meanwhile, Importers and Whole Sale Traders’ Union has decided to close shops of essential food item in Pettah.

Secretary of the Customs Officers’ Association G. S. Elamanathan pointed out that a huge loss has been incurred in the importing of goods due to the trade union action.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Container Transporters Association Sanath Manjula warned that if the authorities do not take measures to provide a solution for their issue before 4pm tomorrow (05), they too would join the trade union action.