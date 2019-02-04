Will rally against microfinance loan system  Dudley Sirisena

-

If the government doesn’t take action against the exploitative microfinance loans system before April, President Sirisena’s brother, businessman Dudley Sirisena says he will create a public force against it.

He was mentioned this addressing the event as the Chief Guest at the annual inter-house sports meet of the Polonnaruwa Sevamuktha Maha Vidyalaya.

According to him the number of teachers and classes in schools should be increased.

He further stated that by now the economy has declined and that he urges the President, Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader for a solution.