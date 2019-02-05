Over 77 kg of Kerala Cannabis seized in Chavakachcheri

February 5, 2019   08:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two persons have been arrested at Chavakachcheri in Jaffna, yesterday (04) over the possession of Kerala Cannabis, stated Jaffna Police Divisional Narcotics Unit.

According to the police, 77kg 800g of Kerala Cannabis have been discovered on the suspects.

Reportedly, the arrestees are residents of Iyakachchi area in Jaffna.

They will be presented before the Chavakachcheri Magistrate’s Court, stated the Police.

Chavakachcheri Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

