Final decision on PC polls expected today

A final decision on the period of time of holding the Provincial Council elections is expected to be taken at the Cabinet meeting today (05), according to political sources.

President Maithripala Sirisena had submitted a proposal to the Cabinet meeting held last week that elections of Provincial Councils should be held prior to 31st of May and on the same day.

Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Vajira Abeywardena is slated to present submissions on this proposal at today’s Cabinet meeting.

It was reported the President had also proposed to hold the Provincial Council elections according to the old electoral system.

The terms of office of Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and North-central provincial councils were expired on 2017 and currently, these provincial councils are maintained under governors’ authority.

The terms of office of Central, North-western and Northern provincial councils had expired on last September.

Moreover, official terms of Southern and Western provincial councils are to terminate this April, while the term of office of Uva provincial council is slated to come to an end in October.