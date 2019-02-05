Wholesale food shops in Pettah closed over Customs protests

Today marks the 7th day of the work-to-rule trade union action launched by the officers of the Sri Lanka Customs.

Customs officers point out that although a period of a week has passed, the authorities haven’t provided them with a solution.

They say that customs clearance activities have dropped by 90 percent due to the ongoing trade union action.

However, Secretary of the Customs Officers’ Association Vipula Minuwanpitiya stated that they will take stricter trade union action if their demands aren’t met with a positive response within today (05).

Meanwhile, Importers and Whole Sale Traders’ Union has decided to close wholesale shops of essential food items in Pettah, today.

Importers and Whole Sale Traders’ Union state that they have been severely inconvenienced with the trade union action and if this continues there is a possibility of a food shortage.

Excise trade unions have stated that they too will take up trade union action in support of the Customs officers’ protests.

Demanding the reinstatement of the transferred Director General of Customs, this trade union action of the Sri Lanka Customs commenced from the 30th January.